21st District legislators to hold Community Town Hall March 15

Washingon State’s 21st Legislative District delegation – Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson — are hosting a Community Town Hall from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at Mariner High School, 200 120th St. S.W., Everett.

Residents are invited to meet with their legislators, ask questions, and engage in discussions about important issues affecting the district.