A reminder of upcoming meetings to learn about annexation, including RFA Conversation at Asian Service Center April 7

Voters have several opportunities in the coming weeks to learn more about an April 22 special election ballot measure asking whether the City of Edmonds should annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority.

Three events are sponsored by city — March 27, April 5 and April 10 — and will include leadership from the City of Edmonds and South County Fire presenting information and answering questions. A fourth event — set for Monday, April 7 — is an RFA Conversation at the Asian Service Center.

The April 7 RFA Conversation event, moderated by My Edmonds News founder Teresa Wippel, will include two speakers — Adam Cornell, who is supporting the measure, and Jim Ogonowski, who is opposing it. The format will be a discussion with Ogonowoski and Cornell covering 10 topic areas agreed upon by both speakers. It will also include a Q&A period with the audience. Doors open at 6 p.m. April 7 and the discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. The Asian Service Center is located at 22727 Highway 99, with parking located behind the building. For those who can’t attend in person, the event will be video recorded and available for viewing on YouTube.

The city-sponsored events, “Annexation Answers: What the RFA Vote Means to You,” are as follows:

– Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.) and Zoom

– Saturday, April 55 at 10:30 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W.

– Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

The city has more information on the ballot measure at edmondswa.gov/RFA_info. Or email RFAinfo@edmondswa.gov.

My Edmonds News has archived its coverage so far on the RFA issue, including both news and opinion pieces, and that is available here.