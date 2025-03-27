Annual fire report, Comprehensive Plan revisions among topics considered at Tuesday council meeting

This week’s Edmonds City Council meeting, while short on action items, was taken up with a series of reports providing updates, information and progress reports from entities ranging from South County Fire Regional Fire Authority to the Municipal Court to city software upgrades. Of particular note was a report from Acting Planning and Development Director Shane Hope on the status of the council’s suggestions and recommendations for changes to the Comprehensive Plan.

The Tuesday night meeting began with Councilmember Chris Eck presenting a resolution officially recognizing Women’s History Month and pledging Edmonds to be a supportive community for the equal rights of women. Read the resolution here.

The next agenda item was the annual joint meeting with the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA). Chief Bob Eastman provided a review of the RFA’s services, including updates and accomplishments from the past year. Notable highlights of Eastman’s report were:

Services provided:

Fire suppression

Marine response

Technical rescue

Hazmat

Emergency medical services

Community resource paramedics

Home safety visits

Community education

Key statistics:

15 fire stations (3 in Edmonds)

350-plus uniformed personnel

Protect approximately 300,000 people

Responded to nearly 40,000 calls for service in 2024

A 71.4% cardiac arrest survival rate

Unique programs:

Whole blood program (only one in Snohomish County)

24/7 community resource paramedics

Community health workers

Community opioid program in partnership with UW

Notable highlights:

Multiple marine rescues, including helping paddleboarders

Emphasis on community safety and service

Ongoing efforts to improve response times and community support

The commissioners also discussed future challenges including workforce retention, station planning, and increasing diversity in their workforce.

Councilmembers responded positively to the report. Councilmember Michelle Dotsch praised the 71.4% cardiac arrest survival rate, especially given Edmonds’ average age demographic of 46 years, a time in life when such events become more likely. Councilmember Vivian Olson asked about cross-training of firefighters and EMTs and about the cost-effectiveness of the current service model. Additional council questions touched on workforce retention, station planning, diversity in staffing and balancing regional needs with individual city requirements.

See the RFA’s full report here

Next was the annual report from the Edmonds Municipal Court presented by Judge Neil Weiss, accompanied by court administrator Uneek Maylor.

Judge Weiss began with an overview of the court’s functions, highlighting newly implemented updates including a pro se infraction calendar (pro se is where the defendant represents him/herself rather than through an attorney), a special set interpreter calendar, updates/improvements to the court website, and implementing a Blake administrative vacate process for drug possession cases where defendants have a chance to vacate their conviction at no cost to them.

He also noted the upcoming May 1 kickoff of what will be the annual Edmonds Law Day that will include opportunities for student groups to visit the court and learn about the judicial process.

In addition, he spoke about the community court, noting that even with the loss of the Highway 99 neighborhood city hall as a venue, community court continues in the downtown Edmonds location. The court continues to seek a new location on Highway 99.

Weiss also cited case statistics including an increase in photo enforcement cases, a decrease in certain other classes of traffic violations, and the long-term effect of COVID on court operations. He concluded with a look to the future, underscoring the court’s plans to explore creative solutions for pre-trial release, improve court accessibility and enhance community service connections.

See the court’s PowerPoint presentation here.

With special reports to council concluded, Mayor Mike Rosen opened the public comment period, which included several residents of the proposed North Bowl neighborhood hub expressing concerns about how this might adversely affect the character of their neighborhood.

Council business began with an update to the ongoing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) work aimed at streamlining and updating the city’s accounting, payroll and utility billing systems. Information Services Manager Brian Tuley presented the report, explaining that the new ERP system is being implemented in three phases over 27-34 months with vendor Tyler Technologies. The project in phase one, with 68 of the 1,400 tasks completed and on schedule. The finance department is primarily involved at this point, with some input from other departments like purchasing and inventory. Tuley stressed that the project is complex but well-structured, with the vendor providing clear documentation and guidance.

See Tuley’s presentation to council here.

Next was a report from Acting Planning Director Shane Hope on amendment ideas to the Comprehensive Plan update approved by council last year.

“Our approach tonight is to view and recap our discussions about the Comprehensive Plan amendment process for this year,” Hope began. “Next we’ll review the comprehensive plan amendment ideas that you [council members] submitted and then talk about the next phase and recommendation for next steps going forward.”

She recapped how the plan was adopted in December 2024, and at that time there were “fewer than four” issues that council wanted to address. But with the deadline looming for submission to the state, there was no time to do this.

“This list has now grown to 28,” she said. “For clarity we’ve categorized these under four headings: neighborhood centers and hubs, city properties, private property ideas, and policy revisions.”

These break out as follows:

Neighborhood centers and hubs

Multiple proposals about North Bowl options

Potential changes to Westgate, Five Corners and Medical District centers

City properties, specifically exploring future-use options (which might include sale) for:

City Hall

Frances Anderson Center

Wade James Theater site

Meadowdale Clubhouse

Hummingbird Hill Park

Private property ideas

Lake Ballinger height limits

Potential height increases in International District

Policy revisions

Adding environmental program policies

Modifying land use criteria and goals

Hope went on to outline next steps as follows:

April 1: Vote on which ideas to study

End of June: Complete studies

July 8: Review study results

September: Potential final amendments

She concluded by stressing that the process aims to be flexible, prioritize urgent items and manage staff resources carefully.

See details on the individual proposals here.

See the PowerPoint explaining the process here.

Councilmember comments expressed support and praise for this work. Council President Neil Tibbott asked if adjusting goals and policies could be spread out through the year rather than being compressed into a tight timeframe, and if they could be prioritized to consider the more pressing ones first. Hope responded that the Comp Plan can only be amended once per year except in special cases such as capital facilities funding, but that codes (not officially part of the Comp Plan) can be changed at any time. She offered to meet and discuss prioritizing specific amendments.

Other questions concerned using in-house staff in lieu of paid consultants to work on the Comprehensive Plan, and the possible effects of limited height restrictions in the International District.

The last agenda item, again presented by Shane Hope, was an update on the city’s design standards review.

She began by noting state requirements for setting design standards that mandate a streamlined review process, developing clear and objective standards, and avoiding reducing development capacity.

For Edmonds, the key objectives of these standards are improving walkability, creating pedestrian-friendly environments, ensuring safety, maintaining neighborhood scale and character, and incorporating open and green spaces.

She outlined the city’s current approach, which includes the following:

Simplify the review process

Create hybrid review model

Incorporate staff review for some items

Architectural Design Board (ADB) involvement for special circumstances

She went on to clarify some focus areas for Edmonds, including developing distinct design standards for different neighborhoods; preventing “lot hacking” (using the available land area of a property to create multiple revenue-generating opportunities) to circumvent open space requirements; creating multi-family design standards and maintaining neighborhood character and heritage.

“We hope to complete our initial design standard updates by the end of June,” she explained. “This will include involving the Architectural Design Board and other experts, ensuring our standards are clear and manageable, and balancing development needs with community aesthetic preferences. See the presentation on the city’s design standards here.

“The overall aim is to create clear design standards that enhance community character while facilitating responsible development,” she added.

Councilmember questions and comments were supportive, with Councilmember Dotsch specifically asking about multi-family design standards. Hope responded that while there is nothing specific for this now, it should be on the city’s list for the future.

Mayor Rosen adjourned the meeting at 9:17 p,m.