Applications open for 2026 Edmonds Lodging Tax Fund awards

Applications for Lodging Tax Fund awards to promote 2026 events and programs in Edmonds that attract visitors are now available from the City of Edmonds.

The City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) provides recommendations on the usage of the city lodging tax revenue for the purposes of tourism promotion. These recommendations, approved by City Council in the annual City of Edmonds budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds. The award cycle is once a year.

Applications for 2026 will be accepted until Wednesday, May 28.

– Nonprofit art organizations that seek grants up to $3,000 for events or programs that promote cultural tourism may apply through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program. Applications are available online or by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov .

– Nonprofits seeking funds for any kind of event or program that promotes cultural tourism may apply directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for funding to assist with attracting visitors to Edmonds. Applications are available online or by contacting Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.

Both of these applications will be accepted until Wednesday, May 28, 4:30pm.

All awards are reviewed and recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for review and final approval by City Council as part of the 2026 budget.