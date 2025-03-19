Art Beat: A flavorful mix of stories, laughter and culture

Food for thought: Nancy Leson to lead a tasty Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop

9:30 a.m., Friday, March 28, Edmonds Book Shop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Seattle food writer, storyteller and longtime friend of Edmonds Bookshop Nancy Leson will lead the monthly Story Time. She will read the food-themed picture book “Dim Sum for Everyone” by Grace Lin and the children’s classic “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell. After the reading, stick around for a fun dim sum themed activity. Children and their grown-ups are very welcome to join in.

Nancy Leson has been a restaurant critic, food columnist for the Seattle Times and a radio food commentator for NPR member station KNKX. She also teaches cooking classes at PCC and other area culinary schools and hosts international tours with Bainbridge Island-based Earthbound Expeditions and the University of Washington Alumni Association. Leson helps to end hunger as a neighborhood hub coordinator for Community Loaves. You can find out more about Nancy on her website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Pride fundraiser

2 p.m., Sunday, March 30, Gallaghers, 180 W Dayton St., Edmonds

Join Edmonds Pride at Gallaghers for a bottling party and bottle pick-up. There will be beer, complimentary snacks, Edmonds Pride merch and art from local LGBTQIA+ artists for sale. Reserve your $20 22-oz bottle(s) of “Brewed This Way” IPA by email. Pick-up will be on March 30. More details are on Edmonds Pride website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Northwest Junior Pipe Band presents A Night of Celtic Traditions

6 p.m., Saturday, April 5, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Northwest Junior Pipe Band is proud to present Celtic Traditions: A Night of Music & Dance, a celebration of Scottish and Celtic heritage featuring Scottish bagpipes and drums, Celtic fiddles, Highland dancers and special guests from across Puget Sound. This event marks the band’s 30th anniversary of preserving and advancing Scottish music and culture.

In addition to celebrating their rich history, the band will share details about their upcoming participation in the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. As one of the Pacific Northwest’s top youth pipe bands, they will compete internationally, showcasing their musical excellence.

Tickets are $40 for general admission. For details on tickets and the event, visit here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Annual Laugh-A-Thon comedy night for a cause

Doors 7:30 p.m., Show 8 p.m., Saturday, April 26, Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Edmonds Chamber Foundation’s WISH Fund. Even a small disaster can ruin a business’s chances of success. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation has created a WISH Fund (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a catastrophe. The WISH Fund program is intended to assist in disaster recovery when insurance does not cover an incident or a business is underinsured.

Tickets are available here. VIP tickets are $60, general admission is $40 online and $45 at the door. This is a 21+ event.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Heights Theater opens ticket sales for 2025 season

Tickets cost $9 for reserved seats and are available here. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations support the Edmonds Heights Performing Arts Program to pay for costumes, sets, sound and other production costs. Here is a breakdown of upcoming shows:

The Jungle Book Kids

Friday – Sunday, April 4-6, Edmonds Heights K-12, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin’ musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

The SpongeBob Musical

Friday – Sunday, April 25-27

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises. The power of optimism really can save the world.

Hadestown: The Musical

Friday – Sunday, May 9 – 11 and May 16 – 18

This folk opera follows two intertwining love stories: The young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone. Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by classic American folk music traditions and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Improv and one-act night

6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 21

All seats are general seating. No tickets are required, but donations will be accepted. The suggested donation is $5 for an individual and $20 for a family.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.