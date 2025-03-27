Art Beat: From page to stage—auditions, authors and art in bloom

RBCC Players announce auditions for “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach”

Roald Dahl’s famous book “James and the Giant Peach” is now a musical for the whole family to enjoy. Featuring a tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul (“A Christmas Story the Musical”) and a quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald (“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka”).

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, shark, and plenty of disagreements.

Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

If you are not familiar with this show musically, think Tim Burton meets vaudeville with some belting numbers and brass and jazzy type music numbers.

Auditions run through Wednesday, April 2

For more information and performance dates, click the link to schedule an audition.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art opportunities in Lynnwood – Including a K-12 Lynnwood Idol

The City of Lynnwood has three upcoming opportunities for artists and students.

Meaningful Murals

The city is looking for up to four artists or artist teams to design and paint four sets of murals for their Community Justice Center (CJC). The city has a $30,000 total budget for this project. Artists with their own or a loved one’s lived experience related to the justice system are encouraged to apply.

The deadline is Sunday, April 13.

All Ages Art Show

The Lynnwood Arts Commission and Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Foundation invite visual artists in Lynnwood to show their work at the city hall gallery. The third annual “Lynnwood Artists” juried show is open to artists of all ages and levels with no entry fees.

The exhibit will be juried by the Arts Commission. The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation will present two “People’s Choice” Awards of $200 each at the artist reception,

Apply at the city’s website. The deadline is Sunday, April 13.

Lynnwood Idol

The Lynnwood Arts Commission and Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation present Lynnwood Idol, a solo singing competition open to students living or attending school in the Edmonds School District boundaries. Singers will compete in one of two categories: Grades K-5 or grades 6-12. It is free to apply. Each winner will receive a $500 prize and an opportunity to perform at Lynnwood CELEBRATE!

Visit the city’s website to apply. The deadline is Wednesday, April 30.

~ ~ ~ ~

April Author Talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Wordsmith and Wonder: An Author Talk with Jodi Picoult

4 p.m., Wednesday, April 2

Bestselling author Jodi Picoult chats about her newest novel, “By Any Other Name.”

In 1581, Emilia Bassano is not allowed a voice of her own. However, as the Lord Chamberlain’s mistress, she has access to all theaters in England. By paying a man for the use of his name, she will surreptitiously write her way into history. Centuries later, playwright Melina Green faces similar challenges in a male-dominated industry. Will she sacrifice credit for a chance to see her work performed?

Told in intertwining narratives, “By Any Other Name” is a tale of ambition, courage and the price women are willing to pay.

The Stories, Science, and History of Trees with Smithsonian Gardens Greenhouse Horticulturalist Matthew Fleming

11 a.m., Tuesday, April 8

Join Sno-Isle as Smithsonian Horticulturalist Matthew Fleming talks about the secret world of trees as is revealed in “The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees.”

Trees have been a part of human history for almost as long as humans have existed. Used for shelter, tools, fuel and food, trees also help supply the atmosphere with oxygen. Now the intricate world is revealed in this extensive visual guide to trees.

Combining natural history with a wider look at history, this book is a new kind of guide to these fascinating organisms.

The Thrill of Writing Action, Adventure, and Suspense: A Conversation with Bestselling Author Gregg Hurwitz

4 p.m., Thursday, April 24

Do you love action-packed adventure? Are you ready for the thrill? You’re invited to a riveting conversation with New York Times bestselling author Gregg Hurwitz.

“Orphan X” introduces the world to the Nowhere Man, a legendary figure spoken about in whispers that is said to protect those who are truly desperate. But Evan Smoak is more than a legend – he has skills, resources and a mission to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Now, 10 books in, fans cannot get enough of the “Orphan X” world, and Hurwitz can’t wait to tell everyone all about it.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Foundation for the Edmonds School District presents a concert pub crawl

4:30 – 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 21, Brigids Bottle Shop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, May 31, Salish Boathouse, 180 W. Dayton St., Ste. 102, Edmonds

Save the date to save music education in the Edmonds School District. Every dollar raised supports music programs that inspire and enrich our students.

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite Arts Center announces spring 2025 workshops and classes

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Have you always wanted to learn how to paint landscapes or watercolor? What about capturing your furry friend on canvas?

Join Graphite for a workshop or class, like “People and Pets: Capturing Your Subject,” at Graphite Arts Center this spring.

Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. All skill levels are welcome. Class prices range from $45 to $90. For more information, class schedules, and to register, visit the Graphite website.

~ ~ ~ ~

68th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts announces this year’s jurors – plus, a call for art

Friday to Sunday, June 13-15, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The 68th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival has announced its jurors for the 2025 Gallery Arts portion of the Festival, which includes three galleries inside the Frances Anderson Center. Jurors select Gallery Arts participants and will award $10,000 in prizes across all categories. According to Gallery Arts Co-directors Janet Jensen and Melissa Wadsworth, this year’s EAF jurors are:

– Amanda Houston: Paintings, watercolor, pastel

– Molly Murrah: Prints, drawings, mixed media 2D, miniatures and small paintings

– Stephanie Hargrave: Sculpture, artisan works and small artisan works

– Tim Davis: Photography and digital art

To view juror biographies and their artwork, go to the Festival website.

“Juror selection is really the kick-off of the Festival year for us. Each year, we aim to select jurors with a depth of experience that ensures we’ll have a great selection of high-quality art for our galleries during the Festival,” Jensen said. “Coming from diverse backgrounds and style preferences, and active in their art communities, these jurors are clearly dedicated to the arts in the Northwest.”

There are two different Call-for-Artists this year that artists can enter. Both Calls are currently open for artist submissions until April 15. Click here for more information and to apply.

Call 1 is for Main Gallery paintings, watercolor, pastel, sculpture and artisan works, as well as photography and digital art submissions.

Call 2 is for the Small Works Marketplace of miniatures, small paintings and small artisan works. Artists are advised to go to the Festival website to read the full prospectuses before entry.

The 68th Edmonds Arts Festival will occur June 13-15 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. It is one of the longest-running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Gallery Arts showcases juried art from more than 400 regional artists each year.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. Visit the EAF website for more information.

~ ~ ~ ~

7-Year-old Edmonds boy publishes children’s book, “Drippey Plants A Garden”

On a sunny spring day in 2024, Oliver Popa hopped in his mother’s car after school and handed her an assignment with a handwritten note from his teacher. The assignment was a one-page story about a humanoid honeybee named Drippey who planted a garden on the planet Honeymoon.

“When we got our writing assignment about gardening, everyone wrote about real stuff,” said Oliver Popa, age 7. “But I wrote a story about Drippey, a humanoid honeybee from the planet Honeymoon. Mrs. Ness thought it was so good she used it as an example for the class, and she sent a note home with it that said I should turn it into a book and get it published.”

“When I first read Oliver’s story about Drippey, I was really impressed with how Oliver wrote it,” said Joy Ness, first grade teacher at King’s Elementary School. “It’s a whimsical story of Drippey the bee and his garden. His factual ideas of planting a garden, yet fictional character choice of a bee, really intrigued me. Adorable little Drippey is sure to win the hearts of many children, young and old alike.”

With his teacher’s encouragement, Oliver agreed to spend the summer working on his story with his mom, Whitney. They wrote and rewrote drafts in a shared notebook, read it aloud to family members for feedback, and revised until the story felt just right. With the text complete, Oliver and Whitney Popa found the perfect illustrator who used Oliver’s sketches to build concept art. The book took form.

“Drippey Plants A Garden” is available for purchase. An easy-to-read book for elementary-age children brought to life through its playful illustrations. Drippey brings a subtle depth to gardening, friendship and community. It’s a thoughtful gift and an important addition to any library—proof that imagination and dedication can take you far, whether you’re a creative 7-year-old or a busy honeybee. It’s dedicated to Oliver’s first grade teacher, Mrs. Ness.

Find (or request) Drippey wherever you pick up your books.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.