Art Beat Review: ‘Clue: The Musical!’ – Edmonds’ Driftwood Players sell out again

March 14 to April 6, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon? Was it Miss Scarlet in the kitchen with the revolver? Or could it have been Mr. Green in the Library with the rope? Maybe it was Mrs. White in the conservatory with the wrench? In the Edmonds Driftwood Players’ Clue: The Musical, the answer will change every night, with over 216 possible solutions.

Like the popular board game, volunteers from the audience will choose from extra-large cards for suspect, weapon and room, which then get placed in a confidential envelope. Also, like the game, the audience will receive a notecard to mark off eliminated suspects, weapons, and rooms based on clues provided by Mr. Boddy (Royce Napolitino), who serves as a narrator throughout the game — I mean, play!

The ensemble cast of everyone’s favorite suspects seemed to have a blast working together. What an undertaking to learn so many variations and outcomes! Unlike the recent production at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, this play isn’t based on the 1985 movie.

The characters have unique backstories and motives for wanting Mr. Boddy dead.

Mrs. Peacock (Nicole Roundy) is “well known, well traveled, and well preserved.” Mr. Boddy is her sixth husband. Her song, Once a Widow,” detailing the suspicious deaths of her previous husbands, was one of my favorite numbers in the show.

Her former lover, Colonel Mustard (Doug Harkness), is at Boddy Manor to win her back.

Professor Plum (Scott McKinstry) serves as a ghostwriter for Mr. Boddy. He and Mrs. White (Heather McGuire) have a bit of an Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins type relationship — he is the snob to her cockney-accented housekeeper/cook.

Miss Scarlet (Anabel Chacón) and Mr. Green (Jesse Stoddard) have a darling dance during which they strategize different ways to kill Mr. Boddy.

As the story and clues unfold, the Detective (Cassidy Fialkiewicz) arrives. The characters surmise she must be a “lost token from ‘Sorry,’” alluding to another popular board game.

Clue: The Musical leans into the game feeling by playing the sound of rolling dice during scene changes and painting the floor of the stage in a grid to resemble the game.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into the set,” said Driftwood Managing Director Katie Soulé. The set design for this show was impressive. Production Designer Chris Ertel and Build Supervisor Charles Hopper turned the stage into a gothic manor complete with a giant brick fireplace. Stained glass windows colored to match the characters sit above arches covered with revolving panels that move and rotate to become the many rooms of the game.

One striking scene involved each character holding one of the weapons and stalking Mr. Boddy between the different panels as they rotated, becoming new rooms.

The live band (Andrew Kim on cello and Shadrack Scott on piano and serving as pit director) was a nice touch, with the drums and percussion (by Aimee Zoe) especially adding to the suspense.

Audiences will love trying to guess “who done it!” One thing to note, this production is rated for ages 14-plus and includes topics of murder, weapons and sexual innuendo.

Most dates are sold out or only have single seats available. Check availability here.

If you’d like to join a waitlist, contact the EDP office by phone at 425-774-9600 or email with the number of tickets you are looking for and your preferred performance dates.

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.