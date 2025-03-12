Art Beat: Stories, movement and music bring art to life in Edmonds

“Spring” into new art this month in downtown Edmonds.

“Koi Pond,” by Judith Perry

Art all month long and third Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., March 20

Edmonds is springing into new art this month. Twenty businesses will display new art during March, and many will open their doors for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Krister Eide at Cascadia Art Museum

More bang for your walking buck: There are a plethora of group shows this month. Coldwell Banker Bain welcomes the artists from Art for All, and Cole Gallery hosts artists Richard Boyer, Michelle Waldele, Jenna vonBenedikt, William Liao and Shirely Sakatini.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be featuring the Korean American Artists of Washington. March brings the ever popular Small Works Show to Gallery North; and Graphite is showcasing Past, Present, Future: Celebrating 20 Years of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour. Stop by to see them all.

Elizabeth Dixon at Vie & Vin

Epulo, Koenig Financial Group, the Waterfront Center, the Arts Festival Gallery and Vie & Vin are back in the Art Walk after a short hiatus. Welcome back!

Northwest Junior Pipe Band

It wouldn’t be a March Art Walk without the Northwest Junior Pipe Band taking to the streets of Edmonds to show off their bag piping and drumming skills.

There are too many great shows to list them all. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route, and come do something AWEsome with us.

~ ~ ~ ~

Author Talk with Noelle Salazar on “The Lies We Leave Behind”

Noelle Salazar

6-7 p.m., Thursday, March 20, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host an event with local author Noelle Salazar on Thursday, March 20 at 6 p.m. Noelle will discuss her latest historical fiction novel “The Lies We Leave Behind,” a World War II saga following a fearless nurse who must leave love behind when duty calls her back to the front.

Her other works include “The Flight Girls,” a USA Today and international bestseller; “Angels of the Resistance” and “The Roaring Days of Zora Lily.” “The Lies We Leave Behind” is her fourth novel, published in November 2024.

Salazar was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest where she’s been a Navy recruit, a medical assistant, an NFL cheerleader and always a storyteller. As a novelist, she has extensively researched the Women Airforce Service Pilots, interviewing vets and visiting the training facility—now a museum dedicated to the WASP—in Sweetwater, Texas. When she’s not writing, she can be found dodging raindrops and daydreaming of her next book. Salazar lives in Bothell with her family.

You can find more information about Salazar and her work on her website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Talk: From Petroglyphs to Anime, How Art Speaks Across Time & Place

Petroglyph “Moab Man,” Moab, Utah and Anime artist Gegege no Kitaro

7 p.m., Thursday, March 27, Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

“Art is how humans speak to each other across the centuries.” Artist and educator Robert Henri’s The Art Spirit, 1923

If art is a language that speaks across cultures and ages, then what does it mean to be in conversation with a work of art? How do we decipher this visual language? What should we ask of a work of art, and what does it ask of us?

Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds will host a discussion exploring these questions. Join panelists Peter Malarkey, Sheila Farr, William Elston, David Martin and moderator Nancy Guppy as they share their insights on how art communicates across generations.

Tickets for this thought-provoking evening are $20.

~ ~ ~ ~

Where art dances: Olympic Ballet at Cascadia

6-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, March 27 and April 24, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., Ste. E, Edmonds

Step into an evening where art comes alive. Join Cascadia Art Museum for a collaboration between Olympic Ballet Theatre and the museum’s galleries. In this performance, dance and visual art merge, transforming the museum into a living, breathing masterpiece.

Curated and choreographed by Alberto Gaspar, this experience takes you on a journey through movement, music and storytelling. Expect humor, intrigue and breathtaking beauty as each gallery unveils a new surprise, blurring the lines between performance and exhibition.

Don’t miss this night of art, dance and discovery—an experience that will transport you beyond the ordinary and into the extraordinary.

Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Reserve your spot now and be part of the magic.

~ ~ ~ ~

PorchFest Edmonds: Call for hosts and performers

Sunday, July 13

PorchFest Edmonds will return on July 13 for its fourth year. This free event will bring music and creative expression to the Downtown Edmonds neighborhood and streets.

Last year, groups of friends and families made their way around town to enjoy 70 musicians and artists performing in neighborhood yards, porches and business fronts. This year, they aim to make it even bigger and better. The PorchFest team invites community members and musicians to sign up as hosts and performers for this year’s event.

Hosts will open their spaces to local performers, providing a stage for a wide variety of musical acts. If you are a resident or business in Downtown Edmonds with a porch, front yard or sidewalk, we invite you to register to host during PorchFest Edmonds.

Musicians and performers of all genres and skill levels are welcome to register to perform. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talent and connect with the community.

Complete the registration form by May 1 to register as a host or performer. Visit the PorchFest website for more details, and don’t miss your chance to participate in this extraordinary community event.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.