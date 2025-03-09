Buy a brick, honor a loved one and support the Edmonds Historical Museum

The closing date for the Edmonds Historical Museum Plaza brick orders is April 5. The bricks will be installed in May 2025.

It’s a unique way to honor, memorialize and appreciate your friends and family members. The engraved brick will be installed in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on 5th Avenue near Bell Street.

Rectangular gray pavers are $100, 8×8 gray pavers are $500, and the 8×8 harvest color pavers are $1,000. To order a brick/paver online, visit historicedmonds.org/buy-a-brick.