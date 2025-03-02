Cascade Symphony presents ‘Rossini and Dvorak’ concert March 10 at Edmonds Center for Arts

The musical creations of legendary composers Gioachino Rossini and Antonin Dvorak are among the pieces that will be performed by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.

Rossini’s Overture to the opera Italian Girl in Algiers will open the concert.

“Rossini attained his fame in the opera world,” said Michael Miropolsky, Cascade Symphony’s musical director. “With 39 operas to his name, he became the most important 19th century Italian opera composer. The Italian Girl in Algiers opera was composed in typical Rossini fashion – very quickly. Rossini claimed it took just 17 days!”

That will be followed by a performance of Bernhard Crusell’s dazzling 2nd Clarinet Concerto by clarinet soloist Anders Peterson, making his debut with the orchestra.

“A contemporary of Beethoven, Crusell was an outstanding Finnish composer and virtuoso clarinetist,” Cascade Symphony’s maestro said.

Peterson is a member of the internationally acclaimed studio of Yehuda Gilad and an accomplished orchestral artist and soloist. He performed with the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge, Colorado, in 2023 and has appeared as a soloist with the Minnesota Orchestra, Bloomington Symphony and Dakota Valley Symphony Orchestra. Peterson, a 2022 graduate of the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music and currently a graduate student there, is a 2018 National YoungArts finalist, and a 2017 member of NYO-USA, having performed in Carnegie Hall and toured throughout Latin America.

The CSO will also perform British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s The Bamboula, Rhapsodic Dance No. 1.

“(That composition) was commissioned by Coleridge-Taylor’s enthusiastic American patrons and premiered with the New York Philharmonic in 1910, Coleridge-Taylor conducting,” Miropolsky said.

The concert will conclude with the orchestra’s performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 4.

“With this symphony, Dvorak established himself as one of the leading European composers of the 19th century,” Miropolsky said. “Don’t be surprised to hear something that reminds you of (19th century German composer) Richard Wagner. At the that time, many composers fell under the hypnotic influence of Wagner’s titanic personality, an influence which Dvorak eventually left behind in future works.”

A pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck will preview the musical highlights for the evening.

Concert ticket prices are: $30 for adults; $26 for seniors (60-plus); and $10 for youth (12 and younger).

Tickets can be purchased online through the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) website and by telephone (425-275-9595). The ECA Box Office may be reached by email at boxoffice@ec4arts.org. and is open noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and extended hours during performances.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, its upcoming concerts, and any updates are available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.