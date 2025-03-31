Cascade Symphony to present chamber music concerts April 12, 29

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present two Chamber Music Concerts during the month of April. Small ensembles of orchestra musicians will perform:

– Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m., at the Maple Park Lutheran Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., in Lynnwood; and

– Tuesday, April 29, at 7 p.m., in the large room at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., in Edmonds.

“Cascade Symphony is excited to present two April chamber music concerts at two beautiful venues,” said Edward Benyas, CSO executive director. “Maple Park Church in Lynnwood has wonderful acoustics and great sight lines for the audience on April 12. Patrons can also enjoy listening to chamber music for winds and percussion while overlooking beautiful Puget Sound at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on April 29.”

The first chamber concert will feature ensembles of strings, winds and percussion performing music from three centuries, in an acoustically perfect setting. This intimate environment gives the audience an opportunity to hear favorite Cascade Symphony instrumentalists in a chamber music context. Musical selections include creations by legendary composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Darius Milhaud, Maurice Ravel and others, for duet, quartet, quintet and percussion ensembles.

The late April concert is part of a new Cascade Symphony partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center to continue a chamber music series following the highly successful debut of the CSO chamber concert last November at that venue.

This concert will feature Northwestern Winds, a professional wind quintet whose members have performed with the Chicago, Seattle, Milwaukee and Oregon symphonies; the Seattle, Santa Fe and Chicago lyric operas; and the Pacific Northwest and Joffrey ballets. Northwestern Winds will perform music by Franz Danzi, Paul Taffanel, and an arrangement of excerpts from Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This presentation will also feature the Cascade Percussion Ensemble performing a wide variety of selections, from Bach and Mozart to Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Ravel.

The mission of the Cascade Percussion Ensemble, founded by CSO musician Ian Alvarez in 1995, is to create a performing group designed to bring together the percussionists from the Cascade Symphony Orchestra with outstanding percussionists from the Cascade Youth Symphony and the surrounding community. Its youth members have received scholarships to major university music programs and have become music teachers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for both concerts are available in advance through the Edmonds Center for the Arts. They can be purchased online at www.EC4ARTS.org, by calling 425-275-9595, or at the door before the concert.. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for students of any age.

The Cascade Symphony’s final concert of the 2024-25 season – The Devil’s Violin – is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org.