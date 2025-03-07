Cascadia Art Museum to dedicate the Garvey Family Gallery and host two special exhibitions

Cascadia Art Museum on Friday announced a generous financial contribution and a promised gift of more than 75 early American Northwest paintings from Mike and Lynn Garvey.

The gift of paintings represents “the largest collection of early American Northwest paintings ever donated to a museum from a private collection,” the museum said in a news release. “This exceptional body of work features rare and historically significant pieces that have remained largely unseen by the public — until now.”

The collection includes masterworks by renowned artists such as Sydney Laurence, John Fery, Eustace Ziegler, and William Trost Richards, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the landscapes, culture and communities of the Pacific Northwest. In recognition of the Garveys’ extraordinary generosity, the museum will name a dedicated space the Garvey Family Gallery and unveil the collection through two upcoming exhibitions.

Northwest native Mike Garvey and his wife Lynn have long demonstrated a deep appreciation for the region’s history and natural beauty, the museum said. Since 1993, their passion for Northwest art has led them to assemble a collection that vividly captures the evolution of the region, spanning 150 years from Oregon to Alaska.

To honor this historic gift, Cascadia Art Museum will debut the Garvey Family Collection through two exhibitions:

– Northwest Masterworks from The Garvey Family Collection – April 3 through Sept. 7, 2025

– Northwest Masterworks from The Garvey Family Collection (Part 2) – Sept. 13, 2025, through March 15, 2026

“The Garveys’ deep connection to the Pacific Northwest spans generations, and their generosity is truly transformative,” said Sally Ralston, executive director of Cascadia Art Museum. “Their generous gift, along with their extraordinary collection — many pieces of which have never been publicly displayed — represents a landmark moment for the museum. The Garvey Family Gallery will serve as a lasting tribute to their legacy and to the rich artistic heritage of our region.”

As Cascadia Art Museum enters its 10th anniversary year, this remarkable gift stands as a milestone in the museum’s growth and reaffirms its role as the leading institution for showcasing and preserving historical Northwest art, the news release said.

Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds. Hours are Wednesday–Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free during Art Walk Edmonds, from 5-8 p.m. on third Thursdays.