City Councilmember Will Chen to hold campaign kickoff for reelection March 15

Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen is launching his reelection campaign from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at Café Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., in downtown Edmonds.

Chen was first elected to the Edmonds City Council in 2021. “It was an incredible journey of growth, connection and service,” Chen said in a news release announcing the campaign event. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished during my first term.”

Chen pointed to his work as “the whistleblower who raised awareness of the financial crisis that the city is facing” and added he has “worked tirelessly to streamline financial policies and fund balance reserve policies that aim to guide our city toward long-range financial stability.

“While we’ve made significant progress, there is much more important work to do,” he continued. “I would be honored to have your vote as we continue building a stronger, more vibrant Edmonds together!”

Light appetizers and refreshments will be served. RSVP to will.chen@willchencpa.com or 425-583-9101.