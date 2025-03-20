City invites public to learn about Edmonds Marsh Planning Study March 26

Learn more about the Edmonds Marsh Planning study during an in-person public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall.

The meeting will focus primarily on providing background information about the project, including its goals and the planning process for reconnecting the Edmonds Marsh to Puget Sound and restoring vital estuary habitat, the city said in a news release.

The Edmonds Marsh Planning Study aims to gather crucial data to support a comprehensive restoration plan. This plan will focus on reducing flood risks for the surrounding community, including reducing flooding of Dayton Avenue and Harbor Square now and as sea levels rise in the Puget Sound.

It will also focus on supporting the Puget Sound food web and creating important rearing habitat for salmon, forage fish, birds and other wildlife. Also, the study will explore ways to improve public access to the marsh while maintaining its ecological health.

At the meeting, attendees will receive an overview of the project’s background, including its objectives, scope and expected benefits for both the environment and the community. A brief Q&A session will follow, offering an opportunity for community members to ask questions and provide input.

If you have questions, contact Russell Lynch at 425-754-5866 or via email at russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov.