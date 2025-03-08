City invites residents to neighborhood centers and hubs online open house, walk & talk events

The City of Edmonds invites residents and community stakeholders to participate in upcoming Walk & Talk events to discuss how small-scale commercial and multifamily can coexist with existing uses in neighborhood centers and hubs.

According to a city news release, an informational online open house is scheduled to discuss this idea as well as options for code changes to allow middle housing in residential zones. These events provide an opportunity for the public to engage with city staff, share ideas and learn about the process for updating development standards.

Online Open House – 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13

The online open house will provide an overview of small-scale commercial and multifamily opportunities in newly defined Neighborhood Centers and Hubs as well middle housing options (based on a state requirement to allow at least two units per lot in all residential zones). The session will include presentations on project milestones and an interactive Q&A. The link for the meeting is here.

Neighborhood centers and hubs Walk & Talks

Walk & Talks offer a 90-minute guided walking discussion at designated neighborhood centers and hubs. The session will focus on the unique characteristics of each area, with staff recording input on opportunities and concerns. Maps will be provided for written comments, and photos can be submitted to the city along with feedback. You can view the maps online here.

Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and cameras to document their observations. Public parking may be limited. The city encourages walking or biking to events if feasible.

Those interested are asked to RSVP using the link here. You can also RSVP via email at 2025codeupdates@edmondswa.gov.

Schedule:

Thursday, March 27

Westgate: Meet at the street corner near PCC parking lot at 10 a.m.

West Edmonds Way: Meet at the traffic island across the street from Kebella’s Pizza at noon.

Firdale Village: Meet on the sidewalk in front of Firdale Village at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Five Corners: Meet at the street corner near BARC parking lot at 10 a.m.

Medical District Expansion: Meet at the southeast corner of 212th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West at noon.

South Lake Ballinger: Meet at the southwest corner at 76th Avenue West and 242nd Street Southwest at 2 p.m.

Monday, March 31

Maplewood: Meet on 86th Avenue West near Edmonds Adventist Church at 10 a.m.

East Seaview: Meet at the northeast corner of 76th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest at noon.

North Bowl: Meet on the sidewalk adjacent to the Shell Station at 2 p.m.

Other Ways to Participate

For those unable to attend in person, comments can be submitted and project information is posted online at www.edmondswa.gov/centersandhubs. Some businesses in each area will also have printed flyers available. Participating businesses will be listed on the project webpage under each neighborhood center and hub.

For more information, visit www.edmondswa.gov/2025codeupdates. Questions can be directed to Navyusha Pentakota or Brad Shipley at 425-771-0220 or via email at 2025codeupdates@edmondswa.gov.