City of Edmonds seeks public input for 2025 traffic calming program

The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2025 Traffic Calming Program, with forms due March 28. The program has a budget of $80,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented.

The program consists of a three-phase process:

– petition and review for qualification

– education/enforcement

– possible installation of traffic calming devices

For a location to be considered in the 2025 Traffic Calming Program, both a citizen action request and neighborhood petition form need to be submitted to the city. The petition form must have supporting signatures from at least eight different households within the neighborhood.

Both forms can be found at the city website.

City staff will evaluate each petition based on a set of criteria and determine if it qualifies for the traffic calming program. Projects deemed qualified will be prioritized and pursued based on available funding.

In past years, the program has funded the installation of speed radar feedback signs, speed tables, regulatory/advisory roadway signs and pavement markings. Alternative solutions may be considered depending on location and the traffic concern.

For your street to be considered for this program, submit the forms by March 28, 2025 to Bertrand Hauss, Transportation Engineer, either by email to transportation@edmondswa.gov or mail to:

Edmonds City Hall

Attn: Engineering Division/Mr. Bertrand Hauss

121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds WA 98020