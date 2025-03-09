City of Edmonds welcomes new Finance Director Richard Gould

Richard Gould has started his job as City of Edmonds Finance Director. After being appointed to the job by Mayor Mike Rosen, Gould was confirmed by the City Council on Feb. 4 and he began his employment on Feb. 28, the city said in a news release.

Gould comes to the City of Edmonds with over 25 years of municipal experience, most recently as the finance manager for the City of Port Townsend. Prior to that, he served as the finance director for the City of North Bend.

“I feel quite blessed to be joining the finance team at this fine City of Edmonds,” Gould said. “I take great satisfaction in identifying the strengths of employees and leveraging those abilities to achieve results that exceed expectations. I am eager to collaborate with the experienced and talented staff at the city.”

Gould and his wife have five children and seven grandchildren, and in their spare time can be found in area gymnasiums cheering on kids playing tennis, basketball and volleyball.