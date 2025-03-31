Council April 1 set to review priorities for Comprehensive Plan amendments

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday, April 1 business meeting to review its priorities for 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments and vote on which ones to pursue for further study.

The council at its March 25 meeting had a first look at 28 ideas councilmembers submitted for review. According to the council agenda, at its April 1 meeting, councilmembers will be asked to vote on which amendment ideas to put on the list for further consideration and study. Study results will be reported by the end of June, and in early July the council will decide on which ideas to formally propose as Comprehensive Plan amendments.

Those amendments will then go through a public process (including review by the Edmonds Planning Board). In early September, the council will vote on adopting any of the proposed amendments into the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan.

Also on April 1, the council is scheduled to receive an annual presentation from the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend virtually via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council’s Committee A will meet virtually at 3 p.m. Among the items on that agenda:

1. Summer Market, Edmonds SpringFest and Edmonds Arts Festival special event agreements

2. Building Controls – support agreement with ATS Automation

3. Public Safety Building – chiller plant service and maintenance agreement continuation

4. AWC energy audit grant award and audit service agreement

You can access the Committee A meeting via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone at US: +1 253 215 8782.The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. Members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices can view via a monitor in the city council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can see the Committee A meeting agenda here.