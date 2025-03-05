Council hears plan for renewed focus on Highway 99

Renewing Edmonds’ focus on ways to create a more vibrant Highway 99 corridor was a topic of discussion at the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, March 4 meeting.

Todd Tatum, the city’s director of community, culture and economic development, proposed creating a Highway 99 Working Group of staff, community members and business owners. The work group would “address action toward place making, economic vitality, partnerships and connectivity in our three distinct highway 99 areas, the Health Care District, the International District and the Gateway District,” Tatum said.

The discussion about a renewed focus on Highway 99 comes eight months after the council voted to pull the plug on the Landmark 99 project, which included the Burlington Coat and Antique Mall businesses located at the southern portion of the Highway 99 corridor.

While the council decided to step away from the $37 million property due to ongoing city budget challenges, councilmembers at the time pledged to continue working to make community investments in the Highway 99 subarea as an alternative to purchasing Landmark.

Tatum began his Tuesday report to the council by acknowledging those continued city budget issues, along with “ballot measures, staffing challenges and code amendments. We all have a lot on our plate right now, but this shouldn’t mean that we put the very important work of Highway 99 and its vibrancy, on hold,” he said. “It means that we need to figure out how to make our work more effective and impactful.”

In a paper accompanying the council agenda, Tatum pointed out that the city’s 2017 Highway 99 Subarea Plan identified several changes aimed at spurring development, yet “redevelopment and economic growth has not materialized.”

Prior to the council’s decision to pause meetings of city boards and commissions due to staffing constraints, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) had talked about the importance of placemaking, which involves the deepening — or creation of — economically vibrant places, Tatum said. The EDC had also been working on a concept for a Public Development Authority for Edmonds’ International District, similar to what’s in place for Seattle’s Chinatown, Tatum added.

While the city has worked to make transportation upgrades along Highway 99, “we can improve upon the processes and organizational alignment to integrate these multi-million dollar improvements with other aspects of placemaking and investment,” Tatum said.

The paper recommends establishing “a disappearing task force to create action plans to address placemaking, economic vitality, partnerships, and financing opportunities,” with the idea of providing recommendations to the city administration by Dec. 31, 2025.

The task force would be led by Tatum and would include staff from planning and development, public works, parks and recreation, and Edmonds police, plus members from the Edmonds Economic Development and Diversity, Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Commissions and the Planning Board. Other members would include representatives from Highway 99 businesses and nonprofit organizations as well as property owners.

The task force may bring specific items for council consideration prior to that Dec. 31 date, including proposals related to tax increment financing, crime prevention through environmental design and community renewal.

Tatum stressed that there would also be ongoing work with regional partners, including the Snohomish County Economic Development Department Initiative and the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, to show the value of future Highway 99 investments.

Councilmember Chris Eck, who served as the council liaison to the Economic Development Commission last year, expressed support for the work group, stating its efforts can provide “dividends to the community…from a revenue standpoint.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson also was supportive, but did ask Tatum about any possible expenditures of staff time and other required budget. Tatum replied that while some staff effort will be involved, department directors are already working on issues related to Highway 99 — and the work group would ensure those discussions are more collaborative and focused.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch suggested that the work group consult with the cities of Shoreline and Lynnwood, which have been involved in extensive redevelopment along Aurora Avenue and Highway 524, respectively, to get their insights and recommendations.

In other business, the council:

– Heard from Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams about a proposed agreement to sell five “very lightly used” Edmonds Police Department 2023 Ford Explorer utility interceptor vehicles to the City of Marysville. Williams noted that with the planned restructuring of the police department, fewer vehicles will be needed. Each vehicle — which was purchased for $85,000 a few years ago — is proposed to be sold for $82,000, he said. A public hearing is required when the city considers surplusing equipment valued at more than $50,000, and that hearing is set for March 11.

– Approved a plan from Acting Planning and Development Director Shane Hope regarding the process the council will follow to consider 2025 amendments to the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Under the plan, councilmembers would provide their amendments to the council’s legislative executive assistant for inclusion in a future agenda packet, or could propose amendments at the time the topic is discussed. A council vote would then be taken on which proposals would get further study in the next few months.

Staff would carry out research as needed for the proposals and update the council about any findings or information. The council would then decide whether any ideas should be dropped from the current list. The Edmonds Planning Board would receive the information on proposed amendments, so it could consider whether/what to recommend to the council.

Proposed council amendments up for for consideration — along with the planning board’s recommendation on them — would be subject to a public hearing. Following that, the council would vote whether to approve the amendments.

– Heard the 2024 annual report from the city’s public defender, Snohomish County Public Defenders Association. You can see the presentation here.

The council also approved, by a vote of 3-2 with one abstention, two letters to the state and federal legislative delegations — drafted by the Puget Sound Regional Council — supporting “reliable and sustainable ferry service.” The two no votes came from Councilmembers Neil Tibbott and Michelle Dotsch while Councilmember Will Chen chose to abstain. All three councilmembers said they didn’t have adequate information about the Washington State Ferry system’s future plans to support the measure.

Councilmember Jenna Nand was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.