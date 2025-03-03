County Council Corner: Pre-apprenticeship program for high schoolers bridges gap between education, industry

Snohomish County Council Chair Nate Nehring has begun writing a monthly column for local news organization to provide updates on Snohomish County business, projects and initiatives.

For too long, there has been a national trend to reduce shop classes and other trades-related education in the high school setting and instead push all students down the four-year university pipeline. While a college education can be valuable for many, there are also great careers to be found in the trades. We ought to focus on providing as many pathways toward successful careers as possible for our youth, including but not limited to the four-year university route. This is where the Regional Apprenticeship Pathways (RAP) Program comes in.

The RAP Program provides high school juniors and seniors throughout Snohomish County with the hands-on training needed for successful careers in the building and construction trades. Established in 2019 and based at Marysville Pilchuck High School, RAP is the county’s only state-recognized pre-apprenticeship program, preparing students for careers in carpentry, electrical work, ironworking, and other building and construction trades. The RAP Program is open to students from across Snohomish County whose school districts have an agreement for participation with the hosting Marysville School District.

The RAP Program was developed in response to a growing need for trained workers in the building and construction trades. In 2018, local employers, labor leaders, and education officials came together to design a curriculum that would provide both academic and practical experience. Since then, RAP has successfully bridged the gap between education and industry, offering students direct pathways into state-certified apprenticeship programs or skilled trade careers.

The RAP Program has been made possible by the significant partnerships between labor, industry, education partners, and government at the local and state level. The RAP Program would not have been possible without investments from the Washington State Legislature. Originally funded as a pilot project in 2019, the State of Washington has continued the ongoing funding for the RAP Program to ensure its sustainability.

One of RAP’s defining features is its hands-on, immersive learning environment. Students work with industry-standard tools and equipment, gaining real-world experience in workshops and field trips to real-world job sites. The RAP Program’s strong partnerships with local unions and construction firms ensure that students receive mentorship and job placement opportunities upon graduation.

A recent $150,000 grant from Snohomish County has enhanced RAP’s training capabilities by funding the purchase of an operating engineer simulator. This state-of-the-art equipment allows students to practice operating heavy machinery in a realistic environment. The addition of the simulator provides an invaluable training experience, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to enter the workforce with the technical skills and safety knowledge to prepare them for successful careers.

The success of the RAP Program has been recognized across Washington state. As a result of the program’s success, other school districts have worked to replicate the model set by the RAP Program, and the state Legislature has allocated additional funds to expand pre-apprenticeship programs to more students.

To showcase the program’s impact, RAP is hosting its annual Spring Showcase from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 at Marysville Pilchuck High School. The event is open to the community, offering a chance to tour the facilities, watch student demonstrations and meet with instructors and industry professionals. This is an opportunity for prospective students, parents and local businesses to see firsthand how RAP is preparing the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

Through community investment, partner support and dedicated staff, the RAP Program is shaping the future construction trades workforce in our region. I hope you are able to join us at the RAP Spring Showcase event to meet the students and learn more about this great program.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council. A lifelong resident of Snohomish County, he and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their three young children. He can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org