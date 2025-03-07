Court clears the way for removal of Boardwalk Condominiums redwood

The days may be numbered for Boardwalk Condominiums’ 90-foot-tall redwood, known to many as Big Red.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Edirin Okoloko on Wednesday ruled to dismiss a complaint brought by Boardwalk resident Dennis Weaver asking that the City of Edmonds rescind its previously issued permit to remove the tree from the Boardwalk parking lot.

For background and details, see My Edmonds News’ earlier story here.

While the City of Edmonds had initially put the permit on hold pending court action, on the advice of the city attorney the permit was reinstated prior to Wednesday’s ruling.

“We had initially [informed] the applicant that we were holding on the permit until we could consult with our city attorney on how to view the permit’s status,” explained Edmonds Planning and Development Director Shane Hope in an email to My Edmonds News. “We learned that the appeal did not stay the permit and accordingly advised the applicant that the permit remained in effect and met the code requirements for tree removal. Therefore, since the permit was validly issued under the city’s tree code, the applicant can proceed with removing the redwood.”

In its motion to dismiss, Edmonds’ city attorneys argued that Weaver’s original complaint was improperly served, pointing out it was served on Edmonds Planning and Development Department staff rather than the Edmonds city clerk, the proper recipient in such matters.

The dismissal therefore was based solely on procedural grounds, and did not consider the merits of the case.

Despite this setback, Weaver has expressed determination to continue his efforts to save the tree, known to many as Big Red.

“I did not seek any shortcuts of service of our land use petition as was charged by the city’s attorneys,” Weaver said in an email to his supporters. “I served Rose Haas, planner, the only city representative I had worked with for over a year and who I understood to have jurisdiction over the permitting process…but it turns out she was not the person to be served.”

Weaver continues to contend that the permit is invalid because it misidentifies the tree as a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) and not a coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) and specifically states that the permit is for removal of “one Sequoiadendron giganteum, a tree which does not exist on the site.”

Despite this, absent any further legal filings by Weaver and/or his supporters or additional administrative action by the city, the way is clear for the tree to be removed.