Crystalyn ‘Kris’ Jones: She had a passion for travel, all things Disney

Crystalyn Marie Jones (Kris)

May 22, 1969 – Feb. 8, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Crystalyn “Kris” Marie Jones, who left us on February 8, 2025, at the age of 55. Kris was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who touched the lives of those around her with her quiet presence, quick wit, and warm heart.

Born on May 22, 1969, Kris spent her life in Edmonds, Washington, where she graduated from Woodway High School in 1987 and built a career with Atlas International cultivating deep connections with her family and colleagues. She had a love for all things Disney, especially Snow White and Goofy, and was an avid collector of Disney pins. Disneyland was her happy place, where she could immerse herself in the magic she adored.

Kris had a passion for travel and loved baking, especially her famous pumpkin roll and cookies.

She was known for giving thoughtful presents and Christmas ornaments that brought smiles to her loved ones. She showed her love through her presence, attending recitals, swim meets, band and choir concerts — always celebrating the interests and achievements of her niece and nephews.

Kris was deeply family-oriented, cherishing the time spent with those she loved. Though she preferred to stay on the edge of large gatherings, her sharp humor and kindness shined in one-on-one moments, leaving lasting impressions on those lucky enough to know her well.

She is survived by her father, Richard Jones; her brother, Jim Jones, and his wife, Linda; her sister-in-law, Carol Jacob, and brother-in-law, Ken Jacob; her nephew, Liam Jones; and her niece and nephew, Madison and Kaden Jacob. She is preceded in death by her mother, Launa Jones, and her brother, Jerry Jones.

Kris will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. Her legacy of love, laughter, and quiet strength will live on in the cherished memories of those who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on April 26th at 10 a.m. at Bothell United Methodist Church 18515 92nd Ave. N.E., Bothell 98011. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to a charity of your choice or simply take a moment to enjoy something Disney in her honor.