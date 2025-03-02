Reminder: Deadline April 15 to nominate candidates for 31st Edmonds Citizen of the Year

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds is accepting nominations of outstanding Edmonds residents for the 31st annual Edmonds Citizen of the Year award.

Nominees should be a citizen active in civic affairs, community activities and/or business pursuits. It is open to individuals as volunteers or professionals in the line of duty.

Award nominations, welcomed from individuals or groups, must be postmarked by April 15, 2025. Nominate someone in the community for their good works in 2024 or before.

Guidelines for selection are:

• To give primacy to the human and spiritual rather than the material values of life.

• To encourage the daily living of the golden rule in all human relationships.

• To promote the adoption and application of higher social, business and professional standards.

• To develop by precept and example a more intelligent, aggressive and serviceable citizenship.

• To provide a practical means to form enduring friendships, render altruistic service and build better communities.

• To cooperate in creating and maintaining the sound public opinion and idealism which make possible the increase of righteousness, justice, patriotism and goodwill.

The Kiwanis Club of Edmonds will select a winner from the nominations submitted by citizens at large. Nominations are requested from individuals or groups in Edmonds, who complete the nomination form provided. You can find the form online here. Nominations should be sent to: Kiwanis, P.O. Box 221, Edmonds, WA 98020, and must be postmarked on or before April 15, 2025.