Do you have information about Leonard (Luder) Lund?

In Days Gone By columnist Byron Wilkes is seeking information about longtime Edmonds resident and artist Leonard (Luder) Lund, who was born in 1904 and died in 1972.

“There are bits of info regarding him as being one of the town “characters” who lived in the Bowl area,” Wilkes said. “He apparently had two close friends: Nick Spanovic, a metal artist who lived on 4th Avenue, and Jim Martin, the boyfriend of Helen Reynolds who owned a photographic shop downtown.”

Lund was was born to Carl Johan Lund and Marie Anderson, who were from Sweden originally. His father, described as a “rancher,” died in 1936. His mother died in 1956.

Anyone with information about Luder Lund is asked to email Byron Wilkes here.