Economic Alliance Snohomish County to host virtual event on green economy and sustainability March 18

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting “Green Economy: Building a Sustainable Future” on March 18 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. This discussion will explore clean energy advancements, electrification efforts and the evolving role of sustainable transportation in Snohomish County’s economic landscape.

The panel features industry experts, including Mel Clark, President & CEO of CleanTech Alliance; Harry Birak, Senior Business Development Manager at the Washington State Department of Commerce; Barbara Wharton, Project Manager at Echandia; John Hoffman, Chief Customer Officer at Snohomish County PUD and Jay Heim, Zero Emissions Project Manager at Community Transit.

“This conversation is critical as we navigate the transition to a greener economy,” says Ray Stephanson, President & CEO of EASC. “Snohomish County has the talent and innovation to lead in clean technology and sustainability.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the speakers. This event is free to attend. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit the EASC website or contact us at info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.