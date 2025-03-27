Edmonds Auto License moving to Edmonds Way location

Edmonds Auto License & Service is relocating from its current space at Edmonds ACE Hardware to 636 Edmonds Way. The new location previously housed Edmonds Auto Parts and Marine Supply store before it closed in September 2024.

According to Lynn Kamacho, who operates the auto licensing service along with her sister Marci Norman, the last day at the ACE Hardware location will be Friday, March 28. Service will begin at the new location at 9 a.m. Monday, March 31.

Edmonds Auto License & Service provides vehicle and boat licensing, title transfers and registration renewals.

“This move allows us to continue delivering the same excellent service in a more convenient and accessible space,” Kamacho said.

With the move, the licensing service is extending its hours of operations to 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

The new location — located less than a mile from the previous spot — will include a dedicated pick-up window for online orders and an ADA service window. It also features easy parking, a comfortable lobby space and the same team, with the “same great service,” Edmonds Auto License & Service said in a news release announcing the move.

Customers can visit the website at EdmondsAutoLicense.com or call 425-774-6657 for more details.