Edmonds Boys & Girls Club provides update on new building 

The Edmonds Boys & Girls Club offered this update on its new building planned for Civic Park.

The Edmonds City Council unanimously approved the design for the 16,000-square-foot building during a meeting in late November 2024.

“The application for a conditional use permit has been submitted and meetings are scheduled for March 27 and April 24 for required design approval and height and setback variances,” said Bill Tsoukalas, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County. “Subject to the variance approvals, the final plans will be completed and submitted to the city for a construction permit.”

The tentative timeline to open the new Edmonds Boys & Girls Club is late 2026, he added.

The facility will replace the 100-year-old former Edmonds School District field house at Civic Park. The Boys & Girls Club has a ground lease agreement with the city — approved in February 2023 — that allows for construction of the new building in the allocated 12,000-square-foot area of the park.

The facility, which will meet LEED Silver standards, will be three times bigger than the current building located at 310 6th Ave. N. in Edmonds. It also will include a gym with club space.

“The new Boys & Girls Club at Civic Field fulfills an important community need for a safe, affordable and larger facility for youth and families,” Tsoukalas said. The current facility built a century ago has housed the club since 1968. The building is the former field house of the old Edmonds High School, which now houses the Edmonds Center for the Arts at 410 4th Ave. N.

The new club will add to the improvements made by the city at Civic Field and creates another vibrant community gathering place similar to the Edmonds Waterfront Center, he said. “It is designed to blend into the park and will be available for community use during school hours, evenings and weekends.”

The building will have the capacity to serve more youth and allow the Boys & Girls Club to add STEM and sports programs, activities for teens, and most importantly, affordable child care, Tsoukalas added.

The Boys & Girls Club has raised $7.8 million toward the $9 million goal from donors that include individuals, foundations, and county and state governments.