Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Morning Buzz relocating to Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking event, the Morning Buzz, will have a new home soon. Starting in May, the Morning Buzz will be held at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The event will continue with its current schedule, taking place every second Wednesday of the month from 7:30-9 a.m.

Since returning to in-person events in 2021, the chamber’s monthly networking event has been at the Edmonds Yacht Club. “We are so thankful to the Edmonds Yacht Club for stepping in back in 2021 to give us a home after many months of meeting over Zoom,” said Erica Sugg, Edmonds Chamber membership engagement, a news release announcing the move. “Their partnership has been essential to the success of this event over the past few years, and it’s been awesome to have such a beautiful location for our business community to connect each month.”

“We recently had a chance to sit down with the Waterfront Center and discuss ways our two organizations could collaborate more,” said Ryan Crowther, Edmonds Chamber President/CEO, of a recent meeting with Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson and Stewardship Director Joan Morrison. “When the idea was floated to partner for more of our events, this felt like an obvious fit,” Crowther added.

“Both of our organizations are convenors, deeply ingrained in the community and dedicated to being a resource for Edmonds,” said Daniel Johnson, EWC CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Edmonds Chamber.”

The Morning Buzz provides an opportunity for business professionals to meet, mingle and network with others in the Edmonds business community. It is free to attend, and open to members of the Edmonds Chamber and Edmonds Waterfront Center and any who are considering membership. The program includes an educational presentation from a featured speaker, tailored to the business professional, along with announcements, introductions, and a time for shout-outs and referrals. Attendance usually falls between 50-70 people each month.

Registration for both the April and May Morning Buzz events are now open. Details for the final Morning Buzz at the Edmonds Yacht Club on Wednesday, April 9 can be found here.

Details for the first Morning Buzz at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on May 14 can be found here.