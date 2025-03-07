Edmonds Chamber ribbon cutting for LightHeart Associates March 11

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, at 21701 76th Ave. W., Suite 301 to celebrate the opening of LightHeart Associates’ new clinic in Edmonds.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the LightHeart team is hosting an open house of their clinic. They invite the public to enjoy food, refreshments and giveaways, and participate in a guided tour to learn about their mental healthcare services available to the community.

Contact Regional Outreach Manager Jeff Hicks for more information at: jeff.hicks@lightheartassociates.com. Phone: 425-505-5795.