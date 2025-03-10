Edmonds City Council March 11 agenda: Surplus vehicles public hearing, community outreach for code updates

Among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, March 11 business meeting is a public hearing on a proposed agreement to sell five “very lightly used” Edmonds Police Department 2023 Ford Explorer utility interceptor vehicles to the City of Marysville.

Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams told the council at its March 4 meeting that with the planned restructuring of the police department, fewer vehicles will be needed. Each vehicle — which was purchased for $85,000 a few years ago — is proposed to be sold for $82,000, he said. A public hearing is required when the city considers surplusing equipment valued at more than $50,000.

In other business March 11, the council is scheduled to receive the annual report from Hearing Examiner Phil Olbrechts and also hear the 2024 Transportation Benefit District Report. And it will also learn about community outreach scheduled as part of the city’s 2025 code updates and consider a resolution regarding the city’s Local Government Investment Pool.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. Or you can attend by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone by dialing +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.