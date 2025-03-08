Edmonds Climate Advisory Board launches new website

The nonprofit Edmonds Climate Advisory Board has a new website.
It includes the board’s Progress Report on the Edmonds Climate Action Plan (CAP) update, along with an executive summary of the report for a quick overview. The CAP was updated in March 2023, and has 61 action items. The report provides detailed information on how many items with the target years 2023 and 2024 have been completed, how many are in progress and how many have not yet been started.
In addition, you will find opinion pieces by local authors, a calendar of climate-related events, information on regional climate action, a list of recommended books, and tips on how to reduce your carbon footprint and be better prepared for climate impacts. There is also a link for questions or comments from the community.
The community is invited to visit www.edmondsclimate2050.org
