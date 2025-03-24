Edmonds council to hold joint meeting with Regional Fire Authority Board March 25

Just a few weeks before Edmonds voters are scheduled to decide whether to join the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA), the South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold their annual joint meeting with the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, March 25, The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

The council is also scheduled to receive the annual report from the Edmonds Municipal Court and recognize Women’s History Month.

Other business includes:

– An update on the city’s enterprise resource planning software.

– A discussion regarding proposed 2025 amendments to the 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

– A discussion of design review objectives and related issues.

Regular council meetings are also streamed live on the council meeting webpage here (where you can also see the complete agenda), and on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. Or you can participate via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.