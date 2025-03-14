Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club to host ‘Morning with the Mayor’ March 18

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers Club will welcome Mayor Mike Rosen as its special guest during the club’s Tuesday, March 18 meeting, running from 7:45-8:45 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
The club invites you to join the meeting for a lively conversation with the mayor regarding the regional fire authority (RFA) annexation, along with a light breakfast with coffee. Cost is $10.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.