Edmonds Elementary hosts first Multicultural Night to celebrate diversity

Edmonds Elementary School hosted its first-ever Multicultural Night last Thursday, bringing together students, families and community members for an evening of cultural celebration, performances and shared traditions.

The event featured an array of performances, including Hawaiian hula dance, a taekwondo demonstration, Irish dancers from the Grafton Street Academy, and Korean and Japanese drumming demonstrations.

In addition to live entertainment, families participated in interactive cultural exhibits where they could learn about customs, languages and cuisines from around the world.

“Our school is a reflection of a beautifully diverse community, and tonight was about celebrating and learning from one another,” said Principal Heather Paddock. “It’s amazing to see students and families sharing their heritage with such pride.”

Students, families and staff were also encouraged to display artwork, photographs and stories representing their backgrounds. Many parents expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with others and educate their children about different traditions.

Edmonds Elementary hopes to make Multicultural Night an annual tradition, fostering inclusivity and appreciation for the many cultures that make up its school community.