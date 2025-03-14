Edmonds fashion show April 2 to benefit Edmonds Center for Arts

Join fellow fashion lovers for the return of An Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, with styles from Edmonds boutiques.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, organizers invite you to spend the evening celebrating Edmonds style and refreshing your wardrobe, all while supporting ECA. The night will begin with a fashion show hosted by beloved former owner of Sound Styles, Jenny Murphy. After the fashion show, take the opportunity to find your next favorite item among the featured clothes and place orders with merchants. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

This year’s show will take place in the ECA theater, which not only means more seating than last year’s event in the ECA lobby, but “better lighting, sound and sightlines,” said event organizer Cheryl Foster. Participating stores include Anchor Chic, The Curious Nest, Kita Events, Maje Gallery, NC Concept Store, Pear Tree Consignment Boutique, Rebekah’s Boutique and Saetia Boutique.

Pre- and post-show shopping will happen on stage.

Here’s the timeline:

4:30-5:30 p.m. Check-in and pre-show shopping

5:30-6:30 p.m. Fashion show

6:30-8 p.m More shopping

Special surprise and delight elements will be happening throughout the evening with a grand prize drawing at 7:30 p.m., organizers said.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased here. The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.