Edmonds Food Bank’s community project funding at risk

The Edmonds Food Bank said it has received notice that the federal funding requested by U.S. Rep.Rick Larsen for the food bank’s new building is at risk.

According to an update from Larsen’s office, the House recently passed a continuing resolution (CR) for funding through the end of the fiscal year. If passed into law, this could mean that there would be no funding for any Community Project Funding submissions for fiscal year 2025, including the Edmonds Food Bank’s request. The resolution is now under consideration in the Senate.

While this news presents a significant challenge, the effort to secure funding has not ended, the food bank said. Larsen is continuing to advocate for this project and explore opportunities for a supplemental funding bill that could include earmarked projects such as this one.

“Government support is essential to our capital funding strategy, not only to sustain the over 1,000 households we currently serve each week, but to expand our capacity in response to rising demand from cuts to SNAP and other human services programs,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “In a new community space, we will work more effectively with our neighbors and our partners to tackle the root causes of food insecurity and build a more resilient, nourished community.”

Meanwhile, the application portal for FY 2026 Community Project Funding is now open, and the Edmonds Food Bank will submit a request for consideration.

According to a food bank announcement, this news comes during a week where Washington Gov. Bob Ferugson’s office is recommending cutting food bank funding by $20 million per year at the state level and the USDA canceled $420 million in local food purchasing programs for food banks.

“While we wait to see the impact on our programs, we urge our community to stay engaged and informed as we work with our representatives at both the state and federal level to advocate for these crucial resources for our neighbors.” Davis said.

For more information on the Edmonds Food Bank and how you can support, visit www.edmondsfoodbank.org.