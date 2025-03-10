Edmonds Historical Museum, Edmonds Theater to screen ‘The Real Cost of Coffee’ March 23

The Edmonds Historical Museum and Edmonds Theater will collaborate to host “Coffee and a Movie” from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 23. This event is part of a series surrounding the “Steeped in History” exhibit on display in the Edmonds Historical Museum.
The event will include a documentary screening of St. Remio Coffee’s documentary The Real Cost of Coffee. After the documentary screening, the museum will host a panel discussion regarding the history and impact of coffee cultivation as well as current trends in ethical coffee farming and how those trends impact us locally.
Panelists include Chelsey Walker-Watson, head of marketing, Green Coffee Sales at Atlas Coffee Importers, who has more than 20 years in the coffee business; and Alvis Dunn, associate professor of Latin American History, North Carolina History, Humanities and Geography at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Additional panelists may be added.
Tickets are $15 and available here. All tickets include complimentary coffee from Red Twig Bakery and Café.
