Edmonds in Bloom celebrates its 30th anniversary with gardening events in 2025

For three decades, Edmonds in Bloom has been helping transform the city into a more vibrant, colorful and welcoming place — one garden at a time. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, this all-volunteer organization will award $25,000 to support horticultural projects that enhance Edmonds’ natural beauty.

The funds will support various local gardening projects, including the cherished downtown hanging baskets and corner gardens, school garden grant programs, improvements at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and a local park. Additionally, the organization will award a scholarship to an Edmonds College student pursuing a horticulture career, Edmonds in Bloom said in a news release.

A summer-long celebration of gardens and community

The festivities kick off May 10 with the free Kids Plant Day at the Edmonds Museum Saturday Market, where young gardeners will plant pails of flowers to give to someone special. In June, Edmonds in Bloom garden flags will start popping up across the city, marking 150 unique and eye-catching residential gardens and business storefronts.

One of the most anticipated summer events, the Annual Garden Tour on July 20, will offer visitors an exclusive look at the gardens of nine historic homes. The season will wrap up in late summer with a Bloom Fest Celebration and raffle featuring a Rick Steves raffle for two to London, Paris, Rome or Istanbul.

For more information about Edmonds in Bloom news, events, volunteer activities and the raffle, visit edmondsinbloom.org

