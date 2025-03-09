Edmonds International Women’s Day encourages action to accelerate gender equality

Accelerating the pace to achieve gender equity was the theme of the seventh annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event, which drew about 200 people to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Saturday.

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8, honors the achievements of women across all aspects of life — social, economic, cultural, and political — while also advocating for gender equality. The 2025 theme, #AccelerateAction. focuses “on the need to Accelerate Action emphasizes the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.” At the current rate of progress, it will take five generations — or to the year 2158 — to reach full gender equality, according to the IWD website.

Saturday’s event included an opening keynote address by Atousa Salehi, chief science officer, Executive Office of Health and Science for Washington State Department of Health and closing speaker remarks by Besa Gordon of Fox 13 Seattle’s Back2Besa show and Fox Soul nationwide.

Breakout sessions covered topics ranging from Building Bridges: Mental Wellness for Youth and Teens; 5 Keys to Improving Your Mental Health and Wellbeing; and Tools to Manage Stress: Mindfulness, Breathing, and Movement. A live podcast of “Daring Women” was hosted Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank and Diana Oliveros, a career diplomat and co-founder of Se Habla Media.

Those attending enjoyed brunch provided by Feed Me Hospitality & Restaurant Group. Savannah Powers, owner of Ethereal Sound and Wellness, treated attendees to a Sound Bath designed to achieve tranquility in mind, body and spirit.

A quote by Maya Angelou captured the essence of the Edmonds IWD event: “I am interested in women’s health because I’m a woman. I’d be a darn fool not to be on my own side.”

Sponsors for Edmonds International Women’s Day included Cline Jewelers, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Hazel Miller Foundation, DME CAP Group PC, Se Habla Media, My Neighborhood News, Converge, Jeff Uncorked Curated Wine Selections, Virtue Cellars, Off Set Ciderworks, Amanda Thornton Dewitt Photography, 1st Security Bank, Reece Homes, Mac & Kelly Brand Denim, Branding Iron, Intrinsic Executive Coaching & Consulting, Seattle Reign FC, Cascadia Art Museum, Girls on the Run and Field.