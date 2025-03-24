Edmonds Planning Board to discuss middle and STEP housing, parking codes March 26

The Edmonds Planning Board during its Wednesday, March 26 meeting will discuss and draft recommendations for development of Edmonds’ middle housing and STEP housing codes. The changes are aimed at ensuring compliance with state legislation HB 1110 and SB 5258 while aligning with city planning goals. Key issues include zoning regulations, subdivision updates, and ADU density.

The Planning Board will also review and update parking codes relating to three legislative bills (HB 6015, SB 6617, HB 2343) that guide housing construction.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.