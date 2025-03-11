Edmonds Planning Board to discuss STEP housing, design review code update March 12

Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board agenda for its Wednesday, March 12 meeting is a discussion of the draft permanent code for STEP housing along with proposed code updates for neighborhood centers and hubs and the city’s design review process.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom here.

The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.