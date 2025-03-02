Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 18-25, 2025

Feb. 18
21100 block Highway 99: A man was issued a trespassing notice.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man dined and dashed from Denny’s. He was not located.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed into giving money to a man who identified himself as an immigration attorney.
7700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A juvenile female ran away from home.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in a firearm to be disposed of.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A road rage incident between two men led to one of them being pepper sprayed by the other.
600 3rd Avenue South: A theft was reported.
1000 block Spruce Street: A victim received threatening letters at his home and place of work. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Five juveniles dined and dashed from Denny’s. None of the subjects were located during an area check.
Feb. 19
21900 Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrest for theft from WinCo. He was released to his parents’ custody.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and ran from law enforcement. He was arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman were trespassed from a business.
18000 block 76th Avenue West: A man violated a temporary protection order.
Feb. 20
23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for DUI.
1400 block 8th Place South: Reports of multiple mailboxes being being pried open and damaged.
8800 block Shell Place: A woman was scammed online. No suspects or leads.
1400 block 7th Place South: A court order was served and firearms were surrendered and secured in Edmonds PD property room.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store. He was not found.
7600 block 200th Street Southwest: Two men stole mail and were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
Feb. 21
10700 block 228th Street Southwest: A tonneau cover was stolen from a truck parked in a driveway. No suspect information.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man extorted a woman in an online game.
20000 block 81st Avenue West: A woman was booked for felony assault.
21900 Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting. He was issued a citation and was released.
17200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store and a felony warrant.
Feb. 22
23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.
212th Street Southwest/80th Avenue West corner: Graffiti on a fence was reported.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail for physical control of vehicle while being impaired by drugs.
Feb. 23
22900 block Highway 99: The Edmonds Police Department assisted another agency in locating a suspect.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control of a vehicle.
21100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
7600 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the morning.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at night.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant, court order violation and a narcotics violation.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into jail.
21300 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for reasonable suspicion of DUI. Pursuit was initiated and ended with suspect vehicle stopping. No arrest made due to a medical emergency.
Feb. 24
50 block Railroad Avenue: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for being in a park after hours.
800 block 15th Street Southwest: Small fire damage and debris was found at the cemetery.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman walked out of a store with unpaid items but was not located.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Text messages of threats to shoot school sent to an 11-year-old girl. See related story here.
23600 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a store with unpaid items. He was located, cited and released.
50 block Pine Street: A credit card located outside of an apartment building was placed into safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: A man left a store with unpaid items. He was located, cited and released.
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from Edmonds.
Feb. 25
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a clothing store.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.
800 block Hindley Lane: A destructive device was used to damage a private vehicle.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.