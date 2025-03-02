Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 18-25, 2025

Feb. 18

21100 block Highway 99: A man was issued a trespassing notice.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man dined and dashed from Denny’s. He was not located.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed into giving money to a man who identified himself as an immigration attorney.

7700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A juvenile female ran away from home.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in a firearm to be disposed of.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A road rage incident between two men led to one of them being pepper sprayed by the other.

600 3rd Avenue South: A theft was reported.

1000 block Spruce Street: A victim received threatening letters at his home and place of work. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Five juveniles dined and dashed from Denny’s. None of the subjects were located during an area check.

Feb. 19

21900 Highway 99: A juvenile male was arrest for theft from WinCo. He was released to his parents’ custody.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and ran from law enforcement. He was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman were trespassed from a business.

18000 block 76th Avenue West: A man violated a temporary protection order.

Feb. 20

23200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for DUI.

1400 block 8th Place South: Reports of multiple mailboxes being being pried open and damaged.

8800 block Shell Place: A woman was scammed online. No suspects or leads.

1400 block 7th Place South: A court order was served and firearms were surrendered and secured in Edmonds PD property room.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store. He was not found.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: Two men stole mail and were not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

Feb. 21

10700 block 228th Street Southwest: A tonneau cover was stolen from a truck parked in a driveway. No suspect information.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A man extorted a woman in an online game.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A woman was booked for felony assault.

21900 Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting. He was issued a citation and was released.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from a grocery store and a felony warrant.

Feb. 22

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a grocery store was reported.

212th Street Southwest/80th Avenue West corner: Graffiti on a fence was reported.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail for physical control of vehicle while being impaired by drugs.

Feb. 23

22900 block Highway 99: The Edmonds Police Department assisted another agency in locating a suspect.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control of a vehicle.

21100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

7600 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the morning.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at night.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant, court order violation and a narcotics violation.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into jail.

21300 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for reasonable suspicion of DUI. Pursuit was initiated and ended with suspect vehicle stopping. No arrest made due to a medical emergency.

Feb. 24

50 block Railroad Avenue: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for being in a park after hours.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: Small fire damage and debris was found at the cemetery.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman walked out of a store with unpaid items but was not located.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Text messages of threats to shoot school sent to an 11-year-old girl. See related story here.

23600 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a store with unpaid items. He was located, cited and released.

50 block Pine Street: A credit card located outside of an apartment building was placed into safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A man left a store with unpaid items. He was located, cited and released.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from Edmonds.

Feb. 25

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a clothing store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

800 block Hindley Lane: A destructive device was used to damage a private vehicle.