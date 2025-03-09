Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 4, 2025

Feb. 25
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was charged with seven felony charges after ramming multiple police patrol vehicles.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole from a business.
400 block Admiral Way: An unknown suspect stole a firearm.
100 block 9th Avenue North: Two unknown subjects attempted to light a hedge on fire.
23600 block Highway 99: A hit-and run with information on the suspect vehicle was reported.
Feb. 26
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and criminal trespass.
7400 block Ridge Way: A report of credit card fraud was uncovered through bank statements.
18400 block 74th Place West: A man had a verbal altercation with his adult stepson.
Feb. 27
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assault.
21900 block Highway 99: A report of a disturbance at a grocery store led to a theft investigation.
23600 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision with information on the suspect vehicle was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle collision was reported.
23600 block 105th Place West: A man reported a license plate missing from his vehicle.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman shoplifted from a store, and suspect information was provided.
200 block 2nd Avenue North: A driver was arrested for first-degree negligent driving after striking a pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk. The driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting a man.
19300 block Olympic View Driver: Police responded to a disturbance involving adult male siblings.
Feb. 28
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspected assault was reported. A report was taken for documentation purposes.
7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A property owner gave law enforcement permission to trespass individuals off multiple properties.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from the same business multiple times over the span of multiple weeks.
700 block 4th Avenue: Lost property was reported.
8600 block Olympic View Drive: Two woman and a man had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman stole merchandise from a business.
236th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. No suspects were located.
March 1
23400 block 75th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23500 block 78th Avenue West: A man prowled vehicles and mailboxes on the street.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal disagreement between a couple was overheard by a neighbor.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a business and was cited for third-degree theft.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for trespassing at a grocery store.
March 2
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for his warrant.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A man reported a weapon was brandished.
23200 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and a girlfriend got into an argument about sleeping arrangements. Police responded and provided resources.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Charges were referred against a female theft suspect.
21900 block 84th Avenue West: A man presumed to be on substances was arrested for attempting to gain access to a local residence.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to county jail.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft from a department store.
500 block Walnut Street: A report of damaged property on a premises was made.
300 block Main Street: An elderly woman lost money that she intended to deposit at a bank.
400 block Admiral Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and reckless driving.
March 3
22000 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
18700 block 85th Place West: A resident reported harassment from an ex-employee who lives out of state.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was reported missing.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on his warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman caused a disturbance. She was not located. Property owner gave Edmonds police authority to trespass individuals.
1400 block 9th Avenue North: A man reported a burglary occurred in recent months.
8500 block Frederick Place: A man and a woman reported check fraud. Police took a report and investigated.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at a business. No arrests were made.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a felony warrant and theft after stealing from a store.
226th Street Southwest/Edmonds Way: A welfare check was requested.
400 block 3rd Avenue North: A verbal argument between an adult couple was reported.
March 4
700 block Dayton Street: A male driver was cited for a traffic offense.
300 block Walnut Street: An unknown suspect attempted to enter a house.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A suspect forced entry into condos and attempted to enter a unit. No suspect information at this time.
7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident, and officers found one of them damaged and abandoned.
500 block Maple Street: A woman was defrauded for more than $100,000.
23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported a theft. The suspect was arrested and released.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect entered a residence through a window. No known items were taken.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store and fled upon police contact.
8500 block Bowdoin Way: A condo unit was burglarized by an unknown male suspect.
8400 block 198th Place Southwest: An elderly male received text messages about fraudulent transactions.
100 block Main Street: An unidentified man assaulted his girlfriend.
