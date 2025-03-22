Edmonds Police Blotter: March 12-18, 2025

March 12

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after stealing items from a grocery store.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A resident reported his vehicle’s tire was purposely damaged by an ex-partner. No evidence of wrongdoing was found.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: A school called police over concerns about a parent picking up their child.

Pine Street/6th Avenue South: A man reported a malicious mischief and theft.

5th Avenue South/Howell way: A hit-and-run with a pedestrian was reported. No suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft at a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft and local warrants.

14700 block 363rd Avenue Southeast: K9-unit assisted Sultan Police with attempting to locate a domestic violence suspect. The suspect was not located.

March 13

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of burglary and theft. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

5500 block Dayton Street: A business owner reported a suspicious fax from an unknown man.

600 block Alder Street: A man was booked into jail for a court order violation.

20300 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

600 block 9th Avenue South: A bank check fraud was reported.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Reporting party stated that a man had not been not heard from for many hours.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument between a boyfriend and a girlfriend was reported. No assault. Resources were provided, and there was no probable cause for a crime.

March 14

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported a broken fence at an apartment complex. No suspects or leads.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A suspected assault was reported.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with a robbery. A drone was used.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl with items stolen was reported. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman fell on the ground and was investigated for physical control.

March 15

9200 block 232nd Street Southwest: An alleged unlawful imprisonment was investigated.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store after being trespassed from the business. He was located and arrested for burglary.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store. Suspect information was provided.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman argued over children. No assault was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Damage to a city vehicle was reported.

March 16

700 block Caspers Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for domestic violence assault.

21700 block 96th Avenue West: A large dog biting another dog was reported.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman had money and tools stolen from her home. Possible suspect information and report were taken for documentation.

1500 block North 200th Street: A man was arrested for a third-degree theft warrant.

March 17

22000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited and released for a non-valid driver’s license.

7700 block 236th Street Southwest: A house window was hit by a BB gun pellet. The window’s glass cracked.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A resident reported her tire was slashed. No suspect information at this time.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman reported suspicious activity.

23000 block 99th Avenue West: A resident reported theft from a mailbox, including a check. No suspect information at this time.

190th Place Southwest/94th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

200 block Railroad Street: A man was arrested for trespassing at the Amtrak station.

23000 block 97th Avenue West: A malicious mischief was reported.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A mother and juvenile son got into an argument about following house rules.

600 block Alder Street: A resident turned in their partner’s weapons for safekeeping.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from a vehicle. No suspect information.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman was trespassed from a business.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail on three warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.

500 block Elm Way: Adult roommates got into a verbal argument.

March 18

22800 block Highway 99: A DUI investigation led to an arrest.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested and booked for outstanding warrants.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a clinic after a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman attempted to steal from a business and was trespassed from the store.

24100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juvenile females shoplifted alcohol from a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest after attempting to reenter a restaurant he was trespassed from.