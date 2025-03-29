Edmonds Police Blotter: March 19-25, 2025

March 19
23300 block Highway 99: A man driving under the influence was booked to jail.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex overnight.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A business sign was written on with a black marker.
23000 block 97th Avenue West: A broken mailbox was reported.
200 block Main Street: A suspect assumed a victim’s identity and stole money from a bank account.
23600 block Highway 99: A man trespassed into a property, shoplifted and fled from officers.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted food from a grocery store.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: A student mentioned bringing a gun to school. Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.
500 block Elm Way: An attempted scam on an elderly female was made. No money was lost, and there was no suspect information.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into jail.
23500 block Highway 99: A man reported that he was being physically assaulted during a robbery at a residence by known subjects.
March 20
9700 Firdale Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after the vehicle he was driving collided with a building. (See related story here.)
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman attempted to use counterfeit money at a store.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A local business was damaged with rocks.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A business reported a burglary. Items were stolen and property was damaged. No suspect info at this time.
9800 Edmonds Way: A woman was trespassed from a business.
1800 block 112th Street Southwest: Officers assisted another agency with a drug recognition expert evaluation of their DUI arrest.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from Safeway. He was cited and released.
16600 block 72nd Avenue West: An elderly woman was possibly a victim of financial abuse. Officers could not reach the woman to verify the transaction.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for felony assault.
March 21
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for physical control of motor vehicle.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: A report of a suspicious statement was made.
500 block Southwest Everett Mall Way: Officers assisted another agency with a city vehicle collision (minor cosmetic damage).
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
8100 block 186th Street Southwest: A man assaulted his sister and was arrested.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: A domestic verbal argument was reported.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.
5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Mountlake Terrace police for an assault weapon involving a gunshot victim.
March 22
9800 block 240th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported. No assault occurred.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a gas station.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man burglarized a mail delivery room and stole multiple packages.
18400 block 80th Avenue West: Street signs were pulled from the ground. No suspect information.
70th Avenue West/210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was parked with a wrong license plate affixed. The license plate was seized.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store and fled.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business complex.
24100 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. No suspect information.
500 Dayton Street: A man was arrested and transferred to the Everett Police Department for a court order violation.
300 block Edmonds Street: A report was made regarding a threat to release sensitive images unless money was paid.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men trespassed on a property. They were not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man’s phone was stolen. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: Juveniles were observed placing gang-related graffiti on the side of a business.
March 23
19100 block 94th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was having suicidal ideations.
22200 block Highway 99: A woman and man had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.
9500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man reported witnessing two juveniles damage property at a school.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole liquor from Bartell Drugs. She was not located.
700 Caspers Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
March 24
23600 block Highway 99: An adult shoplifted from a store and was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business and was arrested for theft and a warrant.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: People loitering outside a business were trespassed at the request of management.
23500 block 74th Avenue West: A lost tool caddy was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
500 block Elm Way: A vehicle was reported stolen with no suspect information.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men forced entry into a residence. They were both arrested and booked into jail.
23300 block Highway 99: A civil issue between a mother and daughter involving housing was reported.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was given a citation and was released for street racing.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a vehicle trespass warrant.
March 25
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business and resisted officers during detention.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported fraud. Someone used her name and opened a credit card account out of state.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man evaded police while attempting to arrest him on a warrant. Charges were forwarded to the municipal court.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported suspicious behavior.
23400 block Highway 99: A juvenile female broke the windshield of her ex’s vehicle. Charges were referred to juvenile court.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man reported equipment theft.
100 block Avenue North: Suspicious subjects inside jewelry store were reported.
9300 block Bowdoin Way: A woman was arrested and transported to county jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman was cited for a trip permit violation.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was booked for her warrants.
21400 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked to jail for domestic violence assault on his daughters.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a local business.
