Edmonds Police Blotter: March 4-11, 2025

March 4
700 block Dayton Street: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
300 block Walnut Street: An unknown suspect attempted to enter a house.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A suspect forced entry into condos and attempted entry into a unit. No suspect information at this time.
7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident. Officers found one of the vehicles damaged and abandoned.
500 block Maple Street: A woman was defrauded of more than $100,000.
23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported theft. The suspect was arrested and released.
500 block Alder Street: The main door to an apartment building was pried open, damaging the door.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect made entry into a residence through a window. No items were taken.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store and fled upon police contact.
8500 block Bowdoin Way: A condominium unit was burglarized by an unknown man.
8400 block 198th Place Southwest: An elderly man received text messages about fraudulent transactions.
100 block Dayton Street: Coworkers got into an altercation.
100 block Main Street: An unidentified man assaulted his girlfriend.
March 5
400 block 9th Avenue: A suspected fraud was reported.
1200 block 9th Avenue North: Fire-making materials were found at a church. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Kirkland jail for warrants.
March 6
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her vehicle. There was no evidence of impairment.
21900 block Highway 99: An outside agency assisted with a report of a sexual assault.
300 block Main Street: A suspected assault was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman and her boyfriend stole products multiple times from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to open a new bank account with a stolen driver’s license.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was involved in a road rage incident.
23600 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft. The suspect paid for the item.
8500 block Maplewood Lane: A verbal argument between a husband and wife led to resources provided. No crime occurred.
700 block 15th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
March 7
23800 block 76th Avenue West: An inflatable kayak was found on a roadway.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
17500 block Talbot Road: A man sent threatening statements to the CEO of a company.
8600 block Olympic View Drive: A woman asked about domestic violence options. A report was taken for documentation.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman.
23900 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for a warrant.
March 8
600 block Alder Street: Threat messages were reported.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a fence. The property owner was working to have it removed.
900 block Pine Street: A man reported his vehicle being damaged. Two suspects were caught on video.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for burglary and attempted theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business and assaulted another woman.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
March 9
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was cited for a traffic offense.
21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to pass a fake bill to pay for food.
200 block 6th Avenue North: A man entered an open garage of a fire station without permission.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole clothing from a business and left on foot. She was not located.
24200 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
March 10
24200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
600 block Sunnyside Boulevard Southeast: An Edmonds PD drone assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a reported burglary.
700 block Olympic Avenue: A report of vehicles being prowled was made.
7500 block 210th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were tagged with spray paint.
8500 block 214th Place Southwest: Mail and tax documents were stolen by an unknown suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from a grocery store. He was cited and released for third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after taking items from a grocery store.
6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.
6800 block 157th Place Southwest: Ongoing familial issues with a child acting out due to parents’ divorce was reported.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for his warrant.
March 11
1300 block Olympic Avenue: Airpods were stolen from a victim. They were later recovered in a vehicle during a search warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail after consuming unpaid items at a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman possibly stole from a store.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for drug possession and stolen property.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee stole $50,000 from their employer at a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and a warrant.
21300 block 92nd Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into jail.
21300 block 82nd Place West: A hit-and-run of a vehicle and a dog was reported.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported malicious mischief.
900 block Main Street: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.