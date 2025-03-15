Edmonds Police Blotter: March 4-11, 2025

March 4

700 block Dayton Street: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

300 block Walnut Street: An unknown suspect attempted to enter a house.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A suspect forced entry into condos and attempted entry into a unit. No suspect information at this time.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident. Officers found one of the vehicles damaged and abandoned.

500 block Maple Street: A woman was defrauded of more than $100,000.

23600 block Highway 99: A grocery store reported theft. The suspect was arrested and released.

500 block Alder Street: The main door to an apartment building was pried open, damaging the door.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: An unknown suspect made entry into a residence through a window. No items were taken.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store and fled upon police contact.

8500 block Bowdoin Way: A condominium unit was burglarized by an unknown man.

8400 block 198th Place Southwest: An elderly man received text messages about fraudulent transactions.

100 block Dayton Street: Coworkers got into an altercation.

100 block Main Street: An unidentified man assaulted his girlfriend.

March 5

400 block 9th Avenue: A suspected fraud was reported.

1200 block 9th Avenue North: Fire-making materials were found at a church. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Kirkland jail for warrants.

March 6

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed her vehicle. There was no evidence of impairment.

21900 block Highway 99: An outside agency assisted with a report of a sexual assault.

300 block Main Street: A suspected assault was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman and her boyfriend stole products multiple times from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to open a new bank account with a stolen driver’s license.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was involved in a road rage incident.

23600 block Highway 99: A business reported a theft. The suspect paid for the item.

8500 block Maplewood Lane: A verbal argument between a husband and wife led to resources provided. No crime occurred.

700 block 15th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

March 7

23800 block 76th Avenue West: An inflatable kayak was found on a roadway.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

17500 block Talbot Road: A man sent threatening statements to the CEO of a company.

8600 block Olympic View Drive: A woman asked about domestic violence options. A report was taken for documentation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man assaulted a woman.

23900 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for a warrant.

March 8

600 block Alder Street: Threat messages were reported.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a fence. The property owner was working to have it removed.

900 block Pine Street: A man reported his vehicle being damaged. Two suspects were caught on video.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman stole from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for burglary and attempted theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business and assaulted another woman.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

March 9

600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was cited for a traffic offense.

21900 block Highway 99: A man attempted to pass a fake bill to pay for food.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A man entered an open garage of a fire station without permission.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole clothing from a business and left on foot. She was not located.

24200 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

March 10

24200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

600 block Sunnyside Boulevard Southeast: An Edmonds PD drone assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a reported burglary.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A report of vehicles being prowled was made.

7500 block 210th Street Southwest: Mailboxes were tagged with spray paint.

8500 block 214th Place Southwest: Mail and tax documents were stolen by an unknown suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from a grocery store. He was cited and released for third-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after taking items from a grocery store.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

6800 block 157th Place Southwest: Ongoing familial issues with a child acting out due to parents’ divorce was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for his warrant.

March 11

1300 block Olympic Avenue: Airpods were stolen from a victim. They were later recovered in a vehicle during a search warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail after consuming unpaid items at a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman possibly stole from a store.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for drug possession and stolen property.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee stole $50,000 from their employer at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and a warrant.

21300 block 92nd Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into jail.

21300 block 82nd Place West: A hit-and-run of a vehicle and a dog was reported.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported malicious mischief.

900 block Main Street: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.