Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of February 24, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Resolution No. 25-05 Adopting the Rules Governing the Transaction of Port Commission Business

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Administration and Maintenance Space Build Out and Budget Approval

IX. INFORMATION

A. Strategic Plan 2024-2030 Update

B. 2024 Preliminary Financial Report

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88145751534.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

