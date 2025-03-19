Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for March 24, 2025

Special Commission Meeting

March 24, 2025

2:30 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

III. COMMISSIONER AND CANDIDATE INTERVIEWS

IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION

V. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86835153728.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

