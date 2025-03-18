Edmonds Port Commission special meeting public notice March 24

Public Notice
Special Meeting
Port of Edmonds
The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting for Monday, March 24, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct interviews and discuss the qualifications of applicants for the open Commissioner position.
You can find more information at portofedmonds.gov/commission-opening/
Published March 21, 2025
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
