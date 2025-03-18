Edmonds Public Facilities District seeking board member

The Edmonds Public Facilities District (EPFD) is seeking a qualified candidate to join its five-member board of directors. This position will remain open until filled.

Edmonds Public Facilities District is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). The board works in partnership with a separate not-for-profit board of up to 24 members to ensure the center’s financial health and operating success.

The position opens and the term begins in July 2025.

Members of the Edmonds PFD Board are formally appointed by the Edmonds City Council. Applicants need not reside in the City of Edmonds. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 31. You can receive an application and further information here.